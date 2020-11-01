Advertisement

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Chicago Bears

Here is the list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears game.
Here is the list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears game.(New Orleans Saints (Source: Mark Lagrange))
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KALB) - Here is the list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears game. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on FOX.

New Orleans Saints inactive players:

WR Michael Thomas

WR Marquez Callaway﻿

OL Nick Easton

DB Ken Crawley

DB D.J. Swearinger

OL Derrick Kelly

DT Malcolm Roach

Chicago Bears inactive players:

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

CB Duke Shelley

RB Artavis Pierce

C Cody Whitehair

WR Riley Ridley

OLB Travis Gipson

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Grant cancels Caldwell Parish game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick and Nicole Hutchison
The Grant Cougars football team has canceled its game with the Caldwell Parish Spartans that was scheduled to be played on Friday, November 6.

College

LSU suffers embarrassing 48-11 loss to Auburn

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Craig Loper
It was Tigers vs. Tigers when LSU faced Auburn on “The Plains” on Halloween 2020 and the game was all trick and no treat as the Bayou Bengals fell in a way that can only be described as forgettable, spooky, and downright scary.

Sports

McGehee reaches 100 career passing TD; Indians roll over Warhorses 54-20

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Tioga Indians improved to 4-1 after beating the Peabody Warhorses 54-20, but Indians senior quarterback Blake McGehee stole the entire show by throwing his 100th career passing touchdown.

Sports

Game of the Week voting for Week 6

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Cast your vote on what game you think should be the Security Sports Goods Game of the Week in Week 6.

Latest News

Sports

Play of the Week voting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
We want to know which play you think was the best from our Top 5 Plays in Week 5.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Jamarcus, Hutch and Corey breakdown the fifth week of high school football in Central Louisiana.

Sports

5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part III

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part III

Sports

5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part I

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part I

Sports

5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part II

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
5th Quarter Week 5 Highlights Part II

Pro Sports

NFL recommends some sideline players wear masks during games

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is recommending that players on the sidelines who are not participating in a game or about to go on the field wear protective masks.