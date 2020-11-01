New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Chicago Bears
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KALB) - Here is the list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears game. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on FOX.
New Orleans Saints inactive players:
WR Marquez Callaway
OL Nick Easton
DB Ken Crawley
DT Malcolm Roach
Chicago Bears inactive players:
WR Ted Ginn Jr.
CB Duke Shelley
RB Artavis Pierce
C Cody Whitehair
WR Riley Ridley
OLB Travis Gipson
