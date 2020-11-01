New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, Ill. (KALB) - Here is the list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears game. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on FOX.

New Orleans Saints inactive players:

WR Michael Thomas

WR Marquez Callaway﻿

OL Nick Easton

DB Ken Crawley

DB D.J. Swearinger

OL Derrick Kelly

DT Malcolm Roach

Chicago Bears inactive players:

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

CB Duke Shelley

RB Artavis Pierce

C Cody Whitehair

WR Riley Ridley

OLB Travis Gipson

