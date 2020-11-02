Advertisement

AFD investigates Thornton Court fire, one body found

By KALB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating an early morning fatal fire in the 1700 block of Thornton Court.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday, November 2. AFD says firefighters had the fire under control by around 5 a.m.

According to the city spokesperson, there was one person who was dead inside the house. They haven’t given out any information about the identity of the person.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call AFD at 318-441-6607.

