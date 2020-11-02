Alexandria police investigating Paris Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A shooting occurred around 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Paris Street, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Multiple shots were fired and one person received non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

This is an ongoing investigation.

