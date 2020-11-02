Alexandria police investigating Paris Street shooting
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A shooting occurred around 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Paris Street, according to the Alexandria Police Department.
Multiple shots were fired and one person received non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.
This is an ongoing investigation.
