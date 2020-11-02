APD investigates shooting on corner of Louisiana, Day Streets
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:18 a.m. Monday, November 2 on the corner of Louisiana and Day Street.
APD states that multiple shots were fired and one person received non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.
This is an ongoing investigation.
