APD investigates shooting on corner of Louisiana, Day Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:18 a.m. Monday, November 2 on the corner of Louisiana and Day Street.

APD states that multiple shots were fired and one person received non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

This is an ongoing investigation.

