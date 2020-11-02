Cenla leaders encouraging people to shop local this holiday season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Now that Halloween is behind us, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner.

Due to the pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta, leaders across Central Louisiana say it’s important, now more than ever, to shop local this holiday season.

Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Randolph, along with Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields, and Ball Mayor Gail Wilking, emphasized that message at a press conference Monday, November 2.

They say it’s important to keep the cheer here and shop local while looking for gifts this holiday season.

Sherry Ellington also spoke about a holiday open house many local retailers are participating in across Cenla over the weekend.

From November 6-8, participating stores will offer deals and giveaways for shoppers.

Randolph says it’s all about shopping locally so that our businesses can continue to stay open during the era of COVID-19.

“Please support our local businesses because they’re a vital part of the community and collectively, the small businesses are big employers in our region and investing in them means that they invest back in us. The smalls are responsible for creating a great, vibrant community.”

It’s important to note, almost half of every dollar spent in a local small business stays in our community.

The press conference was held at Aspen Bleu’s new location at 2371 South MacArthur Drive.

For a full list of stores participating in the holiday open house November 6-8, visit the Alexandria, Pineville CVB website here.

