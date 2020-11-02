Advertisement

Deadline for Louisiana absentee ballots Monday

Avoyelles Parish early voters should enter the courthouse from the Washington Street entrance.
Avoyelles Parish early voters should enter the courthouse from the Washington Street entrance.(KALB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Absentee ballots will need to be submitted by Monday, Nov. 2. You can no longer request an absentee ballots.

The U.S. presidential election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Early voting turnouts have been historic in Louisiana for the 2020 election.

