Deadline for Louisiana absentee ballots Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Absentee ballots will need to be submitted by Monday, Nov. 2. You can no longer request an absentee ballots.

The U.S. presidential election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Click the link here for a direct link to early voting locations around Louisiana

For more information on voter registration and voting in Louisiana, click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting turnouts have been historic in Louisiana for the 2020 election.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.