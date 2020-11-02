Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. - On Friday October 30, two Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Investigators requested a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputy accompany them while they investigated a hotline complaint in reference to a juvenile at a home in Goldonna, La. according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Following the home visit, State DCFS advised the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office that, based on their investigation, there was no evidence of abuse and DCFS decided not to remove the child at that time.

Since that decision, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office opened a criminal investigation into the matter, working throughout the weekend to obtain additional video evidence, witness statements, suspect statements, and interviewing the minor child.

As a result of the NPSO investigation, on November 1, 2020, NPSO CID obtained a warrant from the 10th Judicial Court for the arrest of Joe Hines for one felony count of cruelty to a juvenile.

He is currently incarcerated at the NPDC with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has pertinent information about this matter, contact the NPSO CID.

NPSO will update the public with new information as the case evolves.

