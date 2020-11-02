LSUA ready for season, aiming to win sixth RRAC regular season championship

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - The LSUA men’s basketball team sports two seniors for 2020-2021, and Jordan Adebutu and Brandon Ellis will aim to lead a fresh set of Generals faces to yet another championship during what could be their last runs in purple and gold.

Ranked No. 13 in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 Poll, the Generals are looking to win their sixth Red River Athletic Conference regular season title in just the program’s seventh season.LSUA is one of two Red River Athletic Conference teams to be selected to the preseason polls, joining LSU-Shreveport, which ranks No. 6.

The Generals begin the season Monday when they host Dallas Christian at The Fort at 2 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited a handful of student-athlete family members and LSUA students. All home games can be watched live via the Generals Sports Network at www.lsuagenerals.com/watch.

The top four leading scorers from the 2019-20 season have departed, which leaves Adebutu as the lone returning scorer who averaged double figures in points this past season.

Adebutu started 20 contests and played in 30, averaging 10.3 points per game in 2019-20 season. Of his 261 shot attempts, 164 of them came from 3-point territory, drilling 66 for an impressive 40.6 3-point field goal percentage. He poured in a season-high 31 in a 106-98 win at Texas College on Dec. 5.

“I wouldn’t say I have to take a different approach,” Adebutu said regarding taking on more of a scoring role. “I do know that I might have to do more because more will be expected of me, but I am ready for the challenge.”

While Adebutu is perhaps the best scorer on the team, Ellis is not only a good scorer, but he led the team in assists in 2019-20, as well. Ellis averaged 8.9 points per game to go along with 4.6 assists per contest.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time,” Ellis said. "I’ve been waiting for this moment, the work you put in for five years to get to this point, to play a conference championship and a national championship.

The responsibility is on you, night in and night out to bring it offensively and defensively. I’m very excited."

Ellis finished in the top 40 in the country in assists, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio. He dished out a season-high 10 assists in the win against Jarvis Christian on Feb. 1.

“Ellis and Adebutu are around the gym 24-7,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Head Coach Larry Cordaro said. "If you get there early, they’re at the gym. On the weekends, they’re at the gym.

“They are the senior leaders who are leading by example. They’re doing what’s necessary because they feel like it’s their turn because all of the work they’ve put in.”

LSUA brings back six players from last season, and only Ellis and Adebutu are upper classmen. Sophomore Dustin Roy is a returner to watch outside of the two seniors. Roy played in 15 contests as a freshman last season, starting twice. He averaged 4.3 points on 36.2 percent shooting and buried 13 3-pointers in limited minutes.

“Dustin Roy is a sophomore on the court, but he has been in our program for going on three years now,” Cordaro said. “He can really shoot the basketball. He’s a really heady, high-IQ player who knows where to be on defense.”

To work alongside the six returners, the Generals bring in a talented class of newcomers, led by forward Jevon Berry and Josiah Lewis.

Berry comes in as a transfer from LSU-Eunice. He started all 26 games for the Bengals, leading them to a 20-6 record. He was third on the team in scoring with an average of 12 points per game on 42.6 percent shooting. He also averaged six rebounds per game and dished out 47 assists, which both were third on LSUE.

Lewis transferred in from Holmes Community College, where he averaged 11.6 points and nine rebounds per game on an impressive 54 percent shooting.

Jalen Perkins and Casey Smith are two more contributors who transferred to LSUA. Perkins averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game at Northeast Mississippi CC last season, while Smith averaged four points and 2.5 assists per game in 17 minutes.

“I am really confident in the JUCO transfers we have coming in,” Ellis said. “Josiah, Jalen and Casey are really good. We have pieces who can really do what we have to do in order to win.”

Four freshmen are coming into LSUA -- guards Devonte Snow and Jakemin Abney and centers Hunter Strickland and Traboias Fletcher.

Snow brings tremendous defense already, despite being a true freshman. Cordaro is excited about the class of freshmen, especially Snow and Abney, and thinks they are ready to play right away.

Snow earned District 1-5A Most Valuable Player honors as he led Natchitoches Central to a 13-1 record in the district and 28-4 overall. As a senior for the Chiefs this past season, Snow averaged 23 points and eight rebounds per contest.

Abney was named LSWA Class B First Team All-State as a senior as he helped lead Simsboro to the state title game in each of the past three seasons, winning it the first two times. He averaged 23 points and nine rebounds as a senior for the Tigers. Abney was also named to the first team as a junior and second team as a sophomore.

Fletcher averaged nearly a double-double with Huntington High, while Strickland did average a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) with Weston High.

Cordaro feels comfortable with the depth of the team as the season begins.

“We have six or seven guys who can probably start, but you can only go out there with five, but those other guys have to come off the bench ready to go.”

Following the home contest against Dallas Christian, LSUA heads to the Jimmy Faulkner Classic, where it faces Middle Georgia State and Faulkner. That is one of two non-conference tournaments for the Generals in the 2020 portion of the schedule, as they will also take part in the Battle at the Beach, where they’ll face Brescia, Keiser, and William Carey.

Conference play begins Jan. 4 when the Generals host Jarvis Christian at The Fort before they face rival LSUS in Shreveport on Jan.9. The other matchup between the two powerhouses is the regular season finale in Alexandria on Feb. 20.

The 2021 RRAC Conference Tournament returns to the Rapides Parish Coliseum (February 28-March 2) before the 2021 NAIA National Tournament Opening Round tips off in the same venue (March 11-13). If qualifying for the NAIA National Tournament with an automatic selection (by winning the RRAC Tournament) or as an at-large selection, LSUA will be slated at the Rapides Parish Coliseum site, hosted by the Alexandria/Pineville CVB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSUA Sports Information. All rights reserved.