Advertisement

Man dead in Natchitoches shooting, suspect in custody

Alvin Brown, 27, of Natchitoches was taken into custody and faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Alvin Brown, 27, of Natchitoches was taken into custody and faces a charge of second-degree murder.(NPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is charged following a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Natchitoches.

On Nov. 1, Officers got the call after 1 p.m. to the 1100 block of Berry Avenue regarding to a shooting at a home.

At the scene, officers found Irvin Remo, 26, of Natchitoches, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say that Alvin Brown, 27, of Natchitoches was taken into custody and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadline for Louisiana absentee ballots Monday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WAFB STAFF
Absentee ballots will need to be submitted by Monday, Nov. 2.

News

Pledge Kids 11/02/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jambalaya part2

News

Lunch Kids 11/02/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lunch Kids 11/02/2020

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that after a cold morning, it'll be a chilly and sunny Monday ahead! Get outside but layer up!

Latest News

News

Northwood’s Jermiah Price wins Play of the Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
Northwood Gator fullback Jermiah Price’s one-handed catch for a touchdown won this week’s Play of the Week.

News

SportsNite crew talks McGehee reaching 100 career passing TD

Updated: 12 hours ago
Indians senior quarterback Blake McGehee stole the entire show by throwing his 100th career passing touchdown.

News

Veterans community & Leesville hospital celebrate Halloween

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
"What we're really excited about is that we are doing the kids Halloween," Paula Baldwin, the quartermaster for VFW 3106, said. " It's our first year to do this, so we're kind of excited to see what we can do to get the community involved."

News

Ol’ Mel’s Farm holds fall festival

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local farm holds no cost fall festival for Halloween.

News

Local homeowner goes all out for Halloween

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT
|
By Corey Howard
“We love planning all year,” McQuain said. “We’re prepared for 400 to 500 trick-or-treaters tonight [and] as always we have great candy.”

News

Alexandria 24th Street house fire

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By My Sherie Johnson
On Saturday October 31, The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire on 24th Street.