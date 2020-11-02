Man dead in Natchitoches shooting, suspect in custody

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is charged following a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Natchitoches.

On Nov. 1, Officers got the call after 1 p.m. to the 1100 block of Berry Avenue regarding to a shooting at a home.

At the scene, officers found Irvin Remo, 26, of Natchitoches, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say that Alvin Brown, 27, of Natchitoches was taken into custody and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.