Advertisement

Opelousas man sentenced for arson of 3 African-American churches

Holden Matthews
Holden Matthews(St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - The Opelousas man convicted of setting fire to three African-American churches in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Holden Matthews, 23, will do 300 months of prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Matthews had pleaded guilty in February to several charges, including three counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act.

Matthews was arrested after fires at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in March and April of 2019. As part of his sentence, he’s been ordered to pay more than 2.6 million dollars in restitution to those three churches.

Holden admitted that he set fire to the churches due to their religious nature and to raise his profile as a “black metal” musician.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit seizes narcotics, guns, and money

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Over the last eight months, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted a narcotics investigation that concentrated on drug overdoses in Central Louisiana.

News

RADE investigates deaths from heroine overdose

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit has made 21 arrests after a seven-month investigation into those selling narcotics.

News

Tips on how to protect yourself from flooding

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Hurricane season ends on November 30. As we know from Hurricane Delta, sometimes the flood damage can be worse than the wind damage. Hattie Stallworth with FEMA and Rebecca Dake, who's an expert on the national flood insurance program, discuss how you can protect yourself.

News

AFD investigates Thornton Court fire, one body found

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating an early morning fatal fire in the 1700 block of Thornton Court.

Latest News

News

Cenla leaders encourage consumers to shop locally

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Due to the pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta, leaders across Central Louisiana say it’s important, now more than ever, to shop local this holiday season.

News

Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Goldonna Police Chief arrested after alleged child abuse investigation.

News

Cenla leaders encouraging people to shop local this holiday season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Due to the pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta, leaders across Central Louisiana say it’s important, now more than ever, to shop local this holiday season.

News

AFD investigates Thornton Court fire, one body found

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating an early morning fatal fire in the 1700 block of Thornton Court.

News

Meteorologist Rachael Pentons 4 PM Forecast 11/02/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Rachael Pentons 4 PM Forecast 11/02/20

VOD Recordings

Michael Wynne

Updated: 4 hours ago
Uncovering the truth. Local historian, Michael Wynne, talks about the Lee Street Massacre of 1942, and the recent search for the mass grave site.