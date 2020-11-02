Opelousas man sentenced for arson of 3 African-American churches

LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - The Opelousas man convicted of setting fire to three African-American churches in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Holden Matthews, 23, will do 300 months of prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Matthews had pleaded guilty in February to several charges, including three counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act.

Matthews was arrested after fires at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in March and April of 2019. As part of his sentence, he’s been ordered to pay more than 2.6 million dollars in restitution to those three churches.

Holden admitted that he set fire to the churches due to their religious nature and to raise his profile as a “black metal” musician.

