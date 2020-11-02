Pickering, Rosepine battling for ‘Big Dog Jug’ named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The game between the Rosepine Eagles and the Pickering Red Devils has been selected as the Week 6 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

This game will be played for the coveted ‘Big Dog Jug’ trophy. Rosepine currently holds the lead in the series 11-9 after beating the Red Devils 28-20 last season.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

Pickering’s matchup with Rosepine collected 48% of the votes, which beat the Leesville/Bolton game that totaled 19% of the votes.

Rosepine comes into the game at 2-2 after beating Vinton on Friday while Pickering is 4-1 after beating DeQuincy.

Kickoff for the Rosepine/Pickering game will be 7 p.m. at McKee-McCain Stadium in Rosepine, La.

