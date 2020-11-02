Advertisement

Pickering, Rosepine battling for ‘Big Dog Jug’ named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

The game between the Rosepine Eagles and the Pickering Red Devils has been selected as the Week 6 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.(Pickering Athletics)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The game between the Rosepine Eagles and the Pickering Red Devils has been selected as the Week 6 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

This game will be played for the coveted ‘Big Dog Jug’ trophy. Rosepine currently holds the lead in the series 11-9 after beating the Red Devils 28-20 last season.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

Pickering’s matchup with Rosepine collected 48% of the votes, which beat the Leesville/Bolton game that totaled 19% of the votes.

Rosepine comes into the game at 2-2 after beating Vinton on Friday while Pickering is 4-1 after beating DeQuincy.

Kickoff for the Rosepine/Pickering game will be 7 p.m. at McKee-McCain Stadium in Rosepine, La.

