Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit seizes narcotics, guns, and money

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit has made 21 arrests after an eight-month investigation into those selling narcotics. RADE is a task force unit that consists of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments and other law enforcement agencies.

The investigation began after there were a number of deaths from heroin overdoses, which led to the search and arrest warrants for those selling the drugs that caused the overdose. Not all suspects that were arrested were involved in the overdose investigation and several suspects have been released on bond while others remain in jail.

During the investigation, the drug enforcement unit seized $77,000 in cash, along with guns and drugs including heroin, marijuana and pills.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood said RADE was a unit he created before he came into office. Keeping drugs and guns off the street is what Sheriff Wood had in mind when creating the unit.

“I am excited about the direction we are going in and just a reminder if you sell narcotics and we catch wind of it, we’re coming. All we need is a direction,” said Sheriff Wood.

Sheriff Wood said they will take the money they seized and take it through the legal process to use it for law enforcement purposes. The money will go straight back to the task force to help pay for equipment and overtime.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

