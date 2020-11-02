Advertisement

Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit seizes narcotics, guns, and money

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit has made 21 arrests after an eight-month investigation into those selling narcotics. RADE is a task force unit that consists of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments and other law enforcement agencies.

The investigation began after there were a number of deaths from heroin overdoses, which led to the search and arrest warrants for those selling the drugs that caused the overdose. Not all suspects that were arrested were involved in the overdose investigation and several suspects have been released on bond while others remain in jail.

During the investigation, the drug enforcement unit seized $77,000 in cash, along with guns and drugs including heroin, marijuana and pills.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood said RADE was a unit he created before he came into office. Keeping drugs and guns off the street is what Sheriff Wood had in mind when creating the unit.

“I am excited about the direction we are going in and just a reminder if you sell narcotics and we catch wind of it, we’re coming. All we need is a direction,” said Sheriff Wood.

Sheriff Wood said they will take the money they seized and take it through the legal process to use it for law enforcement purposes. The money will go straight back to the task force to help pay for equipment and overtime.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Accidents

Boyce man killed in crash on I-49 north of Alexandria

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
A Boyce man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on I-49 north of Alexandria on Sunday, November 1.

News

Rapides Registrar of Voters preps for Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Lin Stewart from the Rapides Registrar of Voters Office about their preparations before Election Day.

News

LC professor provides insight the day before the election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Louisiana College History Professor Dr. Henry Robertson to get a rundown on the presidential election as the big day rounds the corner.

News

RADE investigates deaths from heroine overdose

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit has made 21 arrests after a seven-month investigation into those selling narcotics.

Latest News

News

Tips on how to protect yourself from flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane season ends on November 30. As we know from Hurricane Delta, sometimes the flood damage can be worse than the wind damage. Hattie Stallworth with FEMA and Rebecca Dake, who's an expert on the national flood insurance program, discuss how you can protect yourself.

News

AFD investigates Thornton Court fire, one body found

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating an early morning fatal fire in the 1700 block of Thornton Court.

News

Cenla leaders encourage consumers to shop locally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Due to the pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta, leaders across Central Louisiana say it’s important, now more than ever, to shop local this holiday season.

News

Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief

Updated: 2 hours ago
Goldonna Police Chief arrested after alleged child abuse investigation.

News

Cenla leaders encouraging people to shop local this holiday season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Due to the pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta, leaders across Central Louisiana say it’s important, now more than ever, to shop local this holiday season.

News

AFD investigates Thornton Court fire, one body found

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating an early morning fatal fire in the 1700 block of Thornton Court.