Saints win fourth straight with 26-23 overtime victory over Bears

CHICAGO (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have won four straight games with their victory over the Chicago Bears in overtime on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Saints (5-2) beat Bears (5-3), 26-23 on a 35-yard field goal by Wil Lutz in overtime.

Drew Brees was 31-of-41 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Alvin Kamara finished with 163 all-purpose yards. He caught nine passes for 96 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards. He led the Saints in rushing and receiving. It was his sixth straight game with 100 or more yards from scrimmage (longest active streak in the NFL). He is just the third running back (Matt Forte and LaDainian Tomlinson) in NFL history to have more than 50 receptions in each of his first four seasons.

Nick Foles was 28-of-41 for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. The Saints defense sacked him five times. The defensive unit also maintained its streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher. David Montgomery had 21 carries for 89 yards. One of those went for 38 yards, which was the longest run against the Saints defense this season.

The Saints had a 12-play, 55-yard opening drive that ended with a 38-yard field goal by Lutz to take the 3-0 lead with 8:13 remaining in the first quarter. The Bears responded with a 44-yard field goal by Cairo Santos, who played his college football at Tulane, to tie it, 3-3, with just a little more than 1:00 remaining in the first quarter.

Later, Lutz missed a 27-yard field goal try that hit the right upright. It was his first miss of the season and the first under 30 yards of his career.

The Bears took advantage, as the Saints' secondary still had its struggles. Foles completed a 50-yard pass to Darnell Mooney, who also played at Tulane, for Chicago’s longest completion of the season. It was the fifth completed pass of 50 or more yards against the Saints this season. The Saints also gave up a league-worst eight passes for 50 or more yards last season. Then, Foles connected with Allen Robinson for a 24-yard touchdown to put the Bears up 10-3 with 8:10 left in the second quarter.

The Saints went three-and-out on back-to-back possessions and had to punt on both. They didn’t punt at all against the Panthers. Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins was injured in the second quarter. He didn’t return and reports indicate he suffered an MCL injury and will miss three weeks. Santos made a 29-yard field goal to extend Chicago’s lead to 13-3 with 1:39 remaining in the first half.

Brees was once again a technician leading the Saints in the 2:00 offense. He found Jared Cook in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown with 3 seconds left in the half to make it 13-10. The 9-play, 68-yard drive took just 1:36. It was the fifth straight game the Saints have scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Four of them happened within the last 15 seconds.

The Bears got the ball first in the second half but the Saints defense was able to hold. On the punt, Deonte Harris had a huge 42-yard return to set the Saints up with great field position. The Bears defense tightened up and forced a 27-yard field goal by Lutz to tie it up, 13-13, with 9:13 left in the third quarter.

Later, Bears wide receiver Javon Wims went after Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Wims sucker-punched Gardner-Johnson, starting a fight on the field. Wims was ejected from the game. Then, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted a Foles pass. It was Lattimore’s first pick of the season and ninth of his career. It was the fourth interception by the Saints defense this season.

The Saints had to settle for another field goal, this one from 39 yards out, to take the 16-13 lead with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter. After forcing the Bears to go three-and-out, Brees threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill to extend the Saints lead to 23-13 with 9:57 left in the fourth quarter. Saints had scored 20 unanswered at that point. It was career touchdown No. 560 for Brees to retake the all-time touchdowns lead from Tom Brady (559). He and the Bucs play Giants on Monday Night Football.

Later, Foles threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mooney to make it 23-20 with 3:32 remaining in the game. Then, after converting two fourth downs on their next drive, the Bears tied it, 23-23, with just 13 seconds left in regulation on a 51-yard field goal by Santos.

The Saints won the toss and got the ball first in overtime but eventually had to punt. The Saints defense was ready to answer the bell and recorded two sacks on Foles, forcing the Bears to punt also.

The Saints got the ball back with 3:48 remaining but going into the wind. They drove 52 yards in seven plays and Lutz drilled a 35-yard field goal for the win.\

