Advertisement

Veterans community & Leesville hospital celebrate Halloween

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Many kids walked around full of sugar on Halloween night, and children living in Leesville got an early start.

Saturday morning, VFW Post 3106 held their “community trade fest” for local businesses. They also made it family-friendly, welcoming trick-or-treaters.

“What we’re really excited about is that we are doing the kids Halloween,” Paula Baldwin, the quartermaster for VFW 3106, said. " It’s our first year to do this, so we’re kind of excited to see what we can do to get the community involved."

The next the VFW Post 3106 plans to have will be their Veterans Day event on Nov. 11.

Also in Vernon Parish, Byrd Hospital celebrated Halloween later that evening. More than 30 to 35 employees decorated their vehicles.

Kevin Quinn, the interim CEO of Byrd Hospital, says the hospital chose to do the event after the cancellation of “Witch Way to Main Street.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ol’ Mel’s Farm holds fall festival

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local farm holds no cost fall festival for Halloween.

News

Local homeowner goes all out for Halloween

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
“We love planning all year,” McQuain said. “We’re prepared for 400 to 500 trick-or-treaters tonight [and] as always we have great candy.”

News

Alexandria 24th Street house fire

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By My Sherie Johnson
On Saturday October 31, The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire on 24th Street.

News

Down Home Louisiana: CM Farms in Dry Creek

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Barrett Phillips
CM Farms in Dry Creek is putting the finishing touches on the property before reopening to the public following damage from Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

Down Home Louisiana: Visiting CM Farms in Dry Creek

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
|
For this edition of Down Home Louisiana, Barrett Phillips went over to Dry Creek to check out one farm that's a blast for people of all ages!

News

Grant Parish sheriff reacts to 100% cost share for Laura debris removal

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain about President Trump's approval of 100 percent federal cost share for Hurricane Laura debris removal.

News

Leesville mayor reacts to 100% cost share for Laura debris removal

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Leesville Mayor Rick Allen about President Trump's approval of 100 percent federal cost share for Hurricane Laura debris removal.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain flips hundreds of pancakes for ‘Toys for Kids’ program

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
In a change of pace, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain spent Friday morning patrolling over pancakes for an important cause.

News

Rapides Police Jury reacts to 100% cost share for Laura debris removal

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith shares his thoughts on President Trump approving 100 percent federal cost share for Hurricane Laura debris removal.