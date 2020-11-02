Veterans community & Leesville hospital celebrate Halloween

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Many kids walked around full of sugar on Halloween night, and children living in Leesville got an early start.

Saturday morning, VFW Post 3106 held their “community trade fest” for local businesses. They also made it family-friendly, welcoming trick-or-treaters.

“What we’re really excited about is that we are doing the kids Halloween,” Paula Baldwin, the quartermaster for VFW 3106, said. " It’s our first year to do this, so we’re kind of excited to see what we can do to get the community involved."

The next the VFW Post 3106 plans to have will be their Veterans Day event on Nov. 11.

Also in Vernon Parish, Byrd Hospital celebrated Halloween later that evening. More than 30 to 35 employees decorated their vehicles.

Kevin Quinn, the interim CEO of Byrd Hospital, says the hospital chose to do the event after the cancellation of “Witch Way to Main Street.”

