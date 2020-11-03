Advertisement

APD investigating drive-by shooting on Harris Street

By APD
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 4:04 p.m. Monday evening in the 2800 block of Harris Street.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries after being struck several times and was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

