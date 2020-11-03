Boyce man killed in crash on I-49 north of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on I-49 north of Alexandria on Sunday, November 1.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., Gabriel Zambrano, 28, overturned his vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-49. Then another vehicle heading northbound struck Zambrano’s vehicle.

As a result, Zambrano sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Louisiana State Police is not sure if he was wearing a seatbelt or not. The driver of the other vehicle, who was properly restrained, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.