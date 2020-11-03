Colfax man arrested on multiple charges, including battery on police officer

The following information has been provided by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office:

GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - A traffic stop by Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Brennan Flory led to the arrest of a Colfax man for multiple charges.

Dennis Bass, Jr., 41, of Colfax was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, battery on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia.

