DEPUTIES: Former private school coach, pastor accused of having sex with student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former high school basketball coach in Baton Rouge, now a pastor in Mississippi, has been arrested on a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, jail records show.

Todd Austin Foster, 52, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail in Donaldsonville Monday, Nov. 2.

A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating the case on Oct. 8 and learned that Foster had confessed to an associate that he had sexual intercourse with a juvenile at his home in Ascension Parish in 2007.

The incident occurred while Foster was a teacher at Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge in 2007, deputies say.

Foster and his wife were pastors at The Well Church in McComb, Mississippi before announcing last month they would be taking a sabbatical to “allow them a time of rest.”

Foster led the Christian Life Academy’s boys basketball team to a state championship three years in a row from 2006-2008. Christian Life Academy later became The Church Academy before closing in 2019.

After leaving Christian Life, Foster coached for two seasons at Baton Rouge Community College.

This is a developing story.

