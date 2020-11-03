Advertisement

Food Bank of Central Louisiana gearing up for ‘Christmas Cheer Food Drive’

Last year, local schools collected over 98,000 pounds, and the food bank hopes they can beat that amount this year
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Now that Halloween is behind us, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, which means local schools are gearing up for the annual ‘Christmas Cheer Food Drive.'

Every year, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana works with local schools in Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides and Vernon Parishes to collect food that goes to people in need right here in our community.

During the month of November, students are asked to bring in non-perishable items and canned goods to their school. In the first week of December, the food bank will weigh the collected food and pick a winner. The top elementary school, junior high and high school in each parish will receive cash money from the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe that they can use however they choose.

Food Bank of Central Louisiana Director of Community Relations Linda Hutson says it’s all about teaching students to give back, especially during the era of COVID-19.

“Schools are so overwhelmed, there’s so much going on this year. This is something extra they do during a normal school year. This year with the pandemic and so many disasters, we know it’s asking a lot to add this to their plate, but at the same time, I think that they also see the need. There are so many children and families in our service area that need help and so some of the food that’s collected may turn around and help some of those families that actually go to those schools.”

Food Bank of Central Louisiana Director of Community Relations Linda Hutson

It’s important to note that all food items stay in the parish where they’re collected.

Last year, local schools collected over 98,000 pounds, and the food bank hopes they can beat that amount this year.

If you’d like to participate and don’t have a child in the school system, you can also bring food items to the food bank on Baldwin Avenue.

The food bank also received 15 pallets of food from Morningstar Farms Tuesday morning. Donated items include tomato-based products, such as enchilada and pizza sauces.

Georgia Pacific dropped off the items at Lake Charles and then volunteers with RoyOMartin picked up some of the pallets and brought them to Central Louisiana.

The food items will go to anyone who qualifies based on income and household size and is in need of food.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Food Bank of Central Louisiana gearing up for ‘Christmas Cheer Food Drive’

Updated: moments ago
|
Now that Halloween is behind us, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, which means local schools are gearing up for the annual ‘Christmas Cheer Food Drive.'

News

LSUA's Dr. Stanley shares what to expect from Election Night

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
LSUA Political Science Professor Dr. Shannon Stanley speaks with Steven and Brooke about the last few hours leading up to the polls closing.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

APD launching rural seat belt program Nov. 9

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By APD
The minimum fine for not wearing a seat belt in Louisiana is $50.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Darin Pasche

Updated: 3 hours ago
Darin Pasche introduces the new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor for the Holidays.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

VOD Recordings

Daily Pledge 11-3-20

Updated: 5 hours ago
Daily Pledge 11-3-20

VOD Recordings

Kisatchie National Forest

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kisatchie National Forest

VOD Recordings

Holiday Open House

Updated: 5 hours ago
Holiday Open House

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tyler tells us that after a COLD start, we will see a pleasant and warm finish to our Election Day Tuesday forecast!