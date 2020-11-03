Advertisement

Jaguars picked to finish second, Shivers and Bradford selected on Preseason All-Conference Team

Southern University redshirt senior guard Ahsante Shivers and graduate senior guard Micah Bradford were named to the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team and the Jaguars were tabbed to finish second, the Southwestern Athletic conference announced Tuesday morning.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In his first season at SU, Shivers averaged 9.5 points per game in 30 games, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He started 28 games averaging 25.6 minutes per game. He made 86 field goals and 33 3-point field goals also made 77.7 percent of his free throw attempts (80-103). Was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line versus Prairie View (3/7). Ahsante had 12 games in double figure scoring topped by 22 points at UC Santa Barbara (12/20) and in a win at home against Prairie View (3/7). Multiple games over six rebounds, 7 at Jackson State (2/10), 7 at Alabama A&M (2/24) and 7 versus Prairie View (3/7). Made 10 field goals at UC Santa Barbara and 9 at Grambling State. Season high five assists versus Alcorn State (2/1) and at Jackson State (2/10). Averaged 10.4 points in conference games and averaged 4.5 rebounds. Scored 285 points on the season, along with 117 rebounds, 51 assist, 23 steals and six blocks.

Micah also in his first season at SU, averaged 8.8 points per game in 32 games, 2.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Bradford started 31 games and averaged 24.8 minutes per game. He made 87 field goals shooting 36.4%, made 40 3-point field goals shooting 33.1% and made 74.2 percent of his free throw attempts (66-89). Was 15-for-22 from the free throw line versus Alcorn State (2/1). He had 11 games in double figure scoring topped by career high 31 points at Nebraska (11/22) and 27 in a win at home against Alcorn State (2/1). Career high six rebounds versus Alabama State (3/10) in the first round of the SWAC Tournament. Made 11 field goals at Nebraska (11/22) and 5 at Alabama State (2/22). Season high 8 assists versus Alcorn State (2/1). He averaged 10.0 points in conference games, averaging 3.4 steals and 2.4 rebounds. Scored 280 points on the season, along with 108 assist, 73 rebounds and 34 steals.

In the predicted order of finish Southern was tabbed to finish second behind Texas Southern. The Jaguars engineered a 10-win turnaround during the 2019-20 season. Winning eight straight games and winning 14 of their last 16 games, finishing second in the regular season. The Jaguars hosted the first round SWAC Tournament Quarterfinals game at home defeating Alabama State 67-53, before heading to the SWAC Tournament Semifinals in Birmingham, AL as one of the hottest teams in the country. The coronavirus pandemic extinguished the season. The Jaguars finished the season 17-15 (13-5). They are followed by Prairie View A&M, Jackson State, and Alcorn State to round out the top five. Grambling State, Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff were selected to finish 6-10 respectively.  

2020-21 SWAC Predicted Order of Finish

  • Texas Southern (124)
  • Southern (117)
  • Prairie View A&M (115)
  • Jackson State (88)
  • Alcorn State (75)
  • Grambling State (71)
  • Alabama State (59)
  • Alabama A&M (50)
  • Mississippi Valley State (33)
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff (28)

2020-21 SWAC Preseason Player of the Year

Tristan Jarrett, Jackson State 

2020-21 SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Jayveous McKinnis, Jackson State 

2020-21 Preseason All-SWAC First Team

Guard--Tristan Jarrett, Senior, Jackson State

Guard--Troymain Crosby, Senior, Alcorn State

Forward--Yahuza Rasas, Junior, Texas Southern

Forward--Justin Hopkins, R-Senior, Texas Southern

Forward--Jayveous McKinnis, Junior, Jackson State

2020-21 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team

Guard--Caleb Hunter, Sophomore, Mississippi Valley State

Guard--Ahsante Shivers, R-Senior, Southern

Guard--Micah Bradford, Graduate, Southern

Forward--Markedric Bell, Senior, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Forward--Chris Baldwin, Senior, Texas Southern

