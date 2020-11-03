Advertisement

Kanye West votes for himself for president

The rapper only made the ballot in 12 states
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.(Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kanye West voted for the first time in a presidential election on Tuesday – and he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

The rapper and White House wannabe chronicled his election experience on Twitter.

West announced his candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

As a result, Yeezy had to write in his own name in his home precinct.

West wrapped up his voting pictorial with a picture of himself, wearing a black mask, a blue hoodie and an “I Voted” sticker.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are fighting in Tuesday's election to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

National Politics

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National Politics

The first polls have closed on Election Day

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
The first polls have closed on Election Day.

News

Exclusive interview with Cenla native working in Trump 2020 campaign

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
We speak with Whitney Robertson, a Rapides Parish native and former KALB employee who currently works as an assistant press secretary for the Trump 2020 campaign.

News

KSYL Radio’s Matthew Dunn talks local election expectations

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Matthew Dunn, host of "Talk Back" on KSYL talk radio in Alexandria, about what we can expect from local elections tonight.

Latest News

National

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

News

Food Bank of Central Louisiana gearing up for ‘Christmas Cheer Food Drive’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Now that Halloween is behind us, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, which means local schools are gearing up for the annual ‘Christmas Cheer Food Drive.'

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.