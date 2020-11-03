Advertisement

LA 1 closed until noon in both directions due to train derailment

A train derailed in Plaquemine on Tuesday morning
A train derailed in Plaquemine on Tuesday morning
By WAFB
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A train derailment closed both directions of LA 1 for several hours Tuesday morning, Nov. 3.

LA 1 north is closed at Corporal Herman Brown Jr. Street in Bayou Goula. LA 1 south is closed at Saint Louis Road in Allemania.

According to DOTD, the train derailed at Old Evergreen Road. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says they hope to have the area reopened by noon.

