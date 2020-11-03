LSUA’s Adebutu shines in home-opening win over Dallas Christian

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals won 108-89 over Dallas Christian thanks to senior guard Jordan Adebutu finishing the day with 27 points.

“It felt great to be back on the court officially,” Adebutu said. “We’ve been working hard for this. We had a few jitters at first, but I’m glad we got those out and handled business.”

The first 12 minutes of the game was back and forth but with Adebutu knocking down a three, the Generals' lead stretched to 15 points.

“I was locked in after the jitters,” Adebutu said. “We all have to do a better job of staying locked in for the full game. If we do that, not get comfortable, and play the game to our strengths, we’ll be fine this year.”

