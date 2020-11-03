Advertisement

New Llano, Anacoco mayoral candidates make final push to voters

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Local elections for the office of mayor will take place in the Town of New Llano and the Village of Anacoco on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In New Llano, incumbent Carolyn Todd took over as mayor at the beginning of 2020 after the town’s previous mayor stepped down. Currently, there’s a special election taking place between Mayor Todd and Justin Brown.

“The main changes I want to see done as mayor is growth,” Brown said. “I want to see more businesses come in. I want to see more opportunities for young people. I want my kids to stay around this town and work, not have to go to Baton Rouge or these big cities to find decent jobs.”

Mayor Todd also explained why people should vote for her.

“They will be selecting someone that is experienced,” Mayor Todd said. “Someone that has integrity, ambition, and is compassionate about her community. It’s great to know that you can put that on the plate when you select a candidate.”

In Anacoco, mayoral incumbent Keith Lewing will be facing off against Norman “Eric” Neal.

“I’m running for mayor because I want to try to provide for this village,” Neal said. “I want to fix roads, [and] help the water system.”

Neal also mentioned he would like to bring in more internet providers.

“We should have a little more options than just Suddenlink,” Neal said. “My main goal is to take care of this village, [and] put Anacoco first.”

KALB did reach out to Mayor Lewing, and he could not do an interview because of his schedule. However, he did say he appreciates his supporters.

