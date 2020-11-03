Suspect arrested in Thornton Court house fire investigation

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police Detectives, in conjunction with Alexandria Fire Prevention Officers, have made an arrest in connection with the house fire that occurred Monday morning in the 1700 block of Thornton Court.

Trever D. Brown, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with first degree murder and simple arson.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

A booking photo for Brown was not available at the time. We will update the story when one is provided.

ORIGINAL STORY: AFD investigates Thornton Court fire, one body found

