Trojan linebacker Zurilius Swaizer contributing to defense

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans have proven their dominance on defense, which only gives up 14 points per game, with the help of linebacker Zurilius Swaizer.

Last season, Swaizer played for the Bolton Bears but decided to become a Trojan.

Against Pineville, he popped up multiple times while making tackles and even coming up with a key fumble recovery.

Because of his play, he’s gotten praise from head coach Thomas Bachman.

“He’s just been pleasant to be around,” Bachman said. “Kids like him react well, and you can see the light coming on in their eyes when you talk to them. He’s been a sponge soaking it all up. We love him, and he’s been awesome since the day he showed up.”

Swaizer and his team will travel to Ruston on Friday, November 6.

