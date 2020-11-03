Advertisement

Trojan linebacker Zurilius Swaizer contributing to defense

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans have proven their dominance on defense, which only gives up 14 points per game, with the help of linebacker Zurilius Swaizer.

Last season, Swaizer played for the Bolton Bears but decided to become a Trojan.

Against Pineville, he popped up multiple times while making tackles and even coming up with a key fumble recovery.

Because of his play, he’s gotten praise from head coach Thomas Bachman.

“He’s just been pleasant to be around,” Bachman said. “Kids like him react well, and you can see the light coming on in their eyes when you talk to them. He’s been a sponge soaking it all up. We love him, and he’s been awesome since the day he showed up.”

Swaizer and his team will travel to Ruston on Friday, November 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pickering, Rosepine battling for ‘Big Dog Jug’ named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The game between the Rosepine Eagles and the Pickering Red Devils has been selected as the Week 6 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

Sports

LSUA’s Adebutu shines in home-opening win over Dallas Christian

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The LSUA Generals missed out on their chance to compete in the NAIA National Tournament due to the pandemic, which made them much hungrier coming into their first home game. The Generals won big over Dallas Christian, 108-89.

News

LSUA’s Adebutu shines in home-opening win over Dallas Christian

Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSUA Generals won 108-89 over Dallas Christian thanks to senior guard Jordan Adebutu finishing the day with 27 points.

News

Trojan linebacker Zurilius Swaizer contributing to defense

Updated: 1 hour ago
The ASH Trojans have proven their dominance on defense, which only gives up 14 points per game, with the help of linebacker Zurilius Swaizer.

Latest News

Sports

Pickering, Rosepine battling for ‘Big Dog Jug’ named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The game between the Rosepine Eagles and the Pickering Red Devils has been selected as the Week 6 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

College

LSUA ready for season, aiming to win sixth RRAC regular season championship

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The LSUA men's basketball team sports two seniors for 2020-2021, and Jordan Adebutu and Brandon Ellis will aim to lead a fresh set of Generals faces to yet another championship during what could be their last runs in purple and gold.

Sports

Northwood’s Jermiah Price wins Play of the Week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Northwood Gator fullback Jermiah Price’s one-handed catch for a touchdown won this week’s Play of the Week.

Sports

SportsNite team talks McGehee reaching 100 career passing TD

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Tioga Indians improved to 4-1 after beating the Peabody Warhorses 54-20, but Indians senior quarterback Blake McGehee stole the entire show by throwing his 100th career passing touchdown.

News

Northwood’s Jermiah Price wins Play of the Week

Updated: 22 hours ago
Northwood Gator fullback Jermiah Price’s one-handed catch for a touchdown won this week’s Play of the Week.

News

SportsNite crew talks McGehee reaching 100 career passing TD

Updated: 23 hours ago
Indians senior quarterback Blake McGehee stole the entire show by throwing his 100th career passing touchdown.