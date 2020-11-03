What to keep in mind if you’re voting in-person on Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Secretary of State expects at least a million voters casting their ballots on Election Day.

People should expect long lines Tuesday and bring their patience. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin expects more than a million people to vote Tuesday. He recommends using the Geaux Vote app to get familiar with the ballot before stepping into the voting booth.

“I just ask voters to be patient in the process of voting,” Ardoin said. “Lines are going to look longer than they are because of social distancing. If they’re prepared the lines will move much faster and more smoothly and certainly just be cognizant of protecting yourself.”

You do not need an ID to vote in Louisiana but if you do not have one you will need to sign an affidavit confirming who you are.

Other things to keep in mind, voters cannot wear any hats, masks, or shirts that show support for a specific candidate. If you are wearing anything of the sorts you will be asked to cover it or change. You can be turned away if not compliant.

Masks are not required according to the Secretary of State but are encouraged.

“Everything is going to be sanitized,” Ardoin said. “We’re going to have social distancing in effect for each polling location. We want voters to know everything will be wiped down after every voter, each machine, pen or pencil, people can bring their own pens if they want. There’s going to be a seal between the commissioner signing in and the voters to protect both the voter and the commissioner.”

If you have any issues while at the polls you should report them to the commissioner in charge at the polling site. Any other concerns can be reported to the Election Information Hotline at 1-800-883-2805.

Click here to find and review your sample ballot. Polling locations are also available here.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.