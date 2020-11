ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojan football team have canceled their game with the Ruston Bearcats that was scheduled for Friday, November 6.

According to Head Coach Thomas Bachman, a coach on the Trojans' staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will now go into quarantine for a two week period.

