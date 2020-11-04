Bicyclist killed in Ouachita Parish crash

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

SWARTZ, La. (LSP) - On November 3, 2020, shortly before 4:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 139 just north of Bayou Oaks Drive. This crash involved a bicycle and claimed the life of a man from Monroe.

The initial investigation revealed Michael Woodgate, 28, of Monroe, was riding his bicycle southbound on the shoulder of Louisiana Highway 139. For reasons still under investigation, Woodgate entered the travel lane and was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. Although Woodgate was wearing a helmet he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions, such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials, are key to preventing crashes.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths.

