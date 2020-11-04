Dr. David Holcombe weighs in on 2020 election and COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The race for the presidency is still up in the air with several key states still too close to call. In some areas, the vote count stopped overnight Tuesday, resuming Wednesday morning.

Of course, on the back of everyone’s mind is the coronavirus and how the pandemic has played a role in this election.

KALB caught up with Rapides Parish Health Unit Director Dr. David Holcombe to see what he has to say about the election during the era of COVID-19.

“The coronavirus was a shadow over the entire election and so it did a number of things. One is that it encouraged people to vote in alternative ways with mail-in ballots and so forth. It also cast a huge difference over the way that candidates actually presented themselves to the public. The stark differences between President Trump and Vice President Biden about how they addressed people. Both of these campaigns had a completely different character. So all of that was dictated by coronavirus. The other thing that overshadowed the entire election was the constant increase in cases and the spread of the disease throughout the Midwest and the 230,000 people that have died. And the coronavirus' impact on the economy. So all of those things played a huge role in this election.”

Holcombe says polls did a good job of keeping people separate and wiping down machines between each voter.

He also says he expects a phase one COVID-19 vaccine as early as December.

