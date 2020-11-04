Advertisement

Dr. David Holcombe weighs in on 2020 election and COVID-19

(Louisiana Office of Public Health)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The race for the presidency is still up in the air with several key states still too close to call. In some areas, the vote count stopped overnight Tuesday, resuming Wednesday morning.

Of course, on the back of everyone’s mind is the coronavirus and how the pandemic has played a role in this election.

KALB caught up with Rapides Parish Health Unit Director Dr. David Holcombe to see what he has to say about the election during the era of COVID-19.

“The coronavirus was a shadow over the entire election and so it did a number of things. One is that it encouraged people to vote in alternative ways with mail-in ballots and so forth. It also cast a huge difference over the way that candidates actually presented themselves to the public. The stark differences between President Trump and Vice President Biden about how they addressed people. Both of these campaigns had a completely different character. So all of that was dictated by coronavirus. The other thing that overshadowed the entire election was the constant increase in cases and the spread of the disease throughout the Midwest and the 230,000 people that have died. And the coronavirus' impact on the economy. So all of those things played a huge role in this election.”

Rapides Parish Health Unit Director Dr. David Holcombe

Holcombe says polls did a good job of keeping people separate and wiping down machines between each voter.

He also says he expects a phase one COVID-19 vaccine as early as December.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Most of Cenla approves sports betting

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
You may soon be able to bet on your favorite sports team. Most of the state and Cenla approved sports betting but it could be some time before you can cash in.

News

Breaking down Alexandria City Council races

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
The Alexandria City Council race was one that we were keeping a close eye on for Election Night and we saw a few shake-ups. Dylan Domangue breaks down the results.

News

Chuck Fowler wins re-election for Alexandria City Council District 5

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Chuck Fowler won re-election for his seat as Alexandria City Councilman for District 5 on Election Night.

News

Marshal Jerome Hopewell wins Alexandria City Marshal's race

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
The Alexandria City Marshal's race avoided a runoff last night with Marshal Jerome Hopewell getting 51 percent of the vote.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Tiffany Chellette

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tiffany Chelette previews the annual Catfish Dinner fundraiser to benefit the ASH Swim Team.

VOD Recordings

Londa Price

Updated: 3 hours ago
Londa Price talks about the Rapides Parish Library's Homebound Delivery Program and how one can get involved.

VOD Recordings

Ron Boustany

Updated: 4 hours ago
NRCS biologist, Ron Boustany, talks about coastal restoration projects following the many storms during this hurricane season.

VOD Recordings

Dr. Ariel Antezana

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cabrini Neurologist, Dr. Ariel Antezana, talks about November being Alzheimer Awareness Month.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana