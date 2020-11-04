House incumbents win in Louisiana; Runoff for empty seat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Republican Luke Letlow has earned a runoff spot in the race to replace his boss, outgoing U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.

Letlow was leading a field of nine in Tuesday’s election.

To be determined was whether his opponent would be fellow Republican Lance Harris or Democrat Sandra Christophe.

Letlow is the chief of staff for Abraham. Harris is a state representative from Alexandria. Christophe is a social worker.

Incumbent Republicans Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Clay Higgins and Mike Johnson won reelection.

So did incumbent Democrat Cedric Richmond.

A measure to assure that the Louisiana Constitution does not grant a right to abortion was approved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.