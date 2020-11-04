Advertisement

Lady Tigers basketball team begins new journey on Nov. 25 vs. Florida

Team looks to return to championship form following rough season
Senior captain Justice Coleman will lead the Lady Tigers in her final year at Grambling. Last year she finished second in minutes played and fourth in scoring in the SWAC.
Senior captain Justice Coleman will lead the Lady Tigers in her final year at Grambling. Last year she finished second in minutes played and fourth in scoring in the SWAC.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (GSU Sports Information) - After an upsetting five win season, the Grambling State University Lady Tigers basketball team will get a clean slate as they prepare for a return to championship form. The first action back on the hardwood following a conference tournament that was stopped short of crowning a champion due to COVID-19 is set for Wednesday, November 25, as the team travels east to face the University of Florida. The Lady Tigers look to avenge a seven-point loss from last year when Grambling led the Gators 52-51 entering the fourth quarter at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center against the Gators.

This season, Grambling is led by one of the best players in the Southwestern Athletic Conference; senior guard Justice Coleman, who hails from Baton Rouge, La. Despite the team’s recent shortcomings, the senior guard is coming off a season full of accomplishments, including being named second-team All-SWAC as well as All-LSWA third-team.

“Last season, I knew coming in that we would be a new team because we lost 90 percent of our production, so I knew it wouldn’t be easy,” said Coleman, who was just recently named 2020-21 Women’s Basketball Preseason First-Team All-SWAC. “We all had to learn each other’s skills and figure out how to play with one another. Last year was a lesson that taught us how to push through even though we were losing. We took the negative and flipped it into a positive, so this season we will be able to put everything together. I like our additions to the team, including Leah Morrow. I think she will be a big help for us this upcoming season."

”She’s been really consistent since she stepped foot on campus," said GSU head women’s basketball coach Freddie Murray, who was named SWAC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year in his first season as head coach at Grambling. “The sky’s the limit moving forward for Justice.”

Game two is a return down the street to the Thomas Assembly Center on Monday, Nov. 30, as Grambling will battle the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters who snuck past Grambling by a mere four points last year after leading La Tech by six points at the break.

“It’s just a blessing for us to be playing during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Coleman. “We are taking everything in; trying to squeeze everything in before November 25, but we are excited and ready to make a turnaround.”

The Lady Tigers will then have their home opener on Friday, December 4 as they host Northwestern State University. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

On December 9 Grambling will head down Interstate-20 to face the University of Louisiana at Monroe before traveling to Alabama to battle against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on December 13. Three days later, the Lady Tigers will head to Jonesboro, Ark. to round out its three-game road trip before heading back to Grambling to close out the 2020 year when McNeese State University comes to town on December 29.

Grambling will begin conference play at the start of the new year on Saturday, January 2, 2021 with their Alabama road trip against Alabama State University in Montgomery, then will face Alabama A&M on Monday, Jan. 4 in Huntsville.

GSU will head back to Louisiana for the conference home opener against Southern University on January 9 at 3 p.m., then will play host to Alcorn State University on Monday, January 11.

Click here to view the 2020-21 GSU women’s basketball schedule in its entirety.

Tickets for GSU basketball will go on sale on starting November 9.

Please visit www.gsutigers.com for more information regarding online ticket sales. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face-to-face contact will be limited.

