Advertisement

Louisiana approves Amendment 1 stating abortion not a right

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that makes clear the document does not grant the right to an abortion.

The question before voters Tuesday was whether to explicitly state that “a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution.”

Ahead of the vote, analysts said passage would have little immediate effect.

However, if the Supreme Court were to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, the amendment would ensure against any court ruling that language in the Louisiana Constitution grants abortion rights.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

House incumbents win in Louisiana; Runoff for empty seat

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Luke Letlow has earned a runoff spot in the race to replace his boss, outgoing U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.

State

Republican US Sen. Bill Cassidy wins 2nd term in Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Bill Cassidy has won a second term representing Louisiana in the U.S. Senate, without needing a runoff.

News

David Williams wins District Judge - 9th Judicial District Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Brooke Buford speaks with David Williams, who has won in the race for District Judge of the 9th Judicial District Court.

News

Keith Lewing Watch Party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Jamarcus Fitzpatrick talks with Keith Lewing, who has been re-elected as Mayor of Anacoco.

Latest News

News

Carolyn Todd Watch Party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Corey Howard talks with Carolyn Todd, who has been re-elected as Mayor of New Llano.

News

Charles Riddle Watch Party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Jojuana Phillips talks with Charles Riddle, who has been re-elected as Avoyelles Parish District Attorney.

News

Phillip Terrell Watch Party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Looking at the District Attorney 9th Judicial District Court Race, Brooke Buford speaks with projected winner Phillip Terrell.

News

Lance Harris Watch Party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Dylan Domangue speaks with State Rep. Lance Harris, who is looking to fill Congressman Ralph Abraham’s seat.

News

Exclusive interview with Cenla native working in Trump 2020 campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
We speak with Whitney Robertson, a Rapides Parish native and former KALB employee who currently works as an assistant press secretary for the Trump 2020 campaign.

News

KSYL Radio’s Matthew Dunn talks local election expectations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Matthew Dunn, host of "Talk Back" on KSYL talk radio in Alexandria, about what we can expect from local elections tonight.