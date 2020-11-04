Advertisement

North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19 wins election

David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.(Source: Facebook/David Andahl/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A North Dakota republican who died of COVID-19 last month still won a seat in the state legislature.

David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.

He was still on the ballot with three other candidates and garnered nearly 36 percent of the vote.

The state Republican Party will now choose who they want to fill the seat.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

National

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
They tried several things to get him out, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie.

National

Less screen time means better teen mental health, study says

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The study found a positive effect on mental health in adolescents who spent less than two hours staring at screens after school instead of spending their time in sports or other extracurriculars.

National Politics

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.

Latest News

National

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Authorities came up with a creative solution to rescue a beaver trapped in a Texas lake on Sunday.

National Politics

Dems head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY
Though they seemed likely to retain House control, their performance was an unexpected disappointment for the party, which hoped for modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.

National

June retrial date set for ex-CIA engineer in leak case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The retrial of a former CIA software engineer charged with leaking secrets to WikiLeaks in an espionage case will begin June 7, a judge said Wednesday.

News

Bicyclist killed in Ouachita Parish crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LSP
This crash remains under investigation.

National

Eta lashes Nicaragua with rains, deadly mudslides

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm had weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that battered the coast, but it was moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America was on high alert.