Republican US Sen. Bill Cassidy wins 2nd term in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Bill Cassidy has won a second term representing Louisiana in the U.S. Senate, without needing a runoff.

The lawmaker from Baton Rouge defeated 14 challengers in Tuesday’s election, including Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Democrats had hoped Perkins could stop Louisiana’s streak of sending GOP contenders to Senate seats in Washington. But Cassidy had the power of incumbency, millions of dollars in campaign cash and the endorsement of President Donald Trump in a deep red state.

The Republican senator did little in-person campaigning and participated in no debates with his opponents. He instead relied on TV advertising and social media campaigns.

