Winnfield cancels game with Many; Many seeking new opponent

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Winnfield Tigers have canceled their game with the Many Tigers that was scheduled for Friday, November 6.

According to Many Head Coach Jess Curtis, the game was canceled due to several players on Winnfield’s team experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Many now joins a slew of teams across Louisiana that are looking for a game.

