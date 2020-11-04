Advertisement

Winnfield cancels game with Many; Many seeking new opponent

The Winnfield Tigers have canceled their game with the Many Tigers that was scheduled for Friday, Novemeber 6.
The Winnfield Tigers have canceled their game with the Many Tigers that was scheduled for Friday, Novemeber 6.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Winnfield Tigers have canceled their game with the Many Tigers that was scheduled for Friday, November 6.

According to Many Head Coach Jess Curtis, the game was canceled due to several players on Winnfield’s team experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Many now joins a slew of teams across Louisiana that are looking for a game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ASH Trojans cancel game with Ruston due to COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The ASH Trojan football team have canceled their game with the Ruston Bearcats that was scheduled for Friday, November 6.

Sports

LSU looks to make lots of corrections during bye week after Auburn loss

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s back to the drawing board for the LSU Tigers, which are headed for their first losing season in more than 20 years if they don’t turn things around in a hurry.

College

WATCH: Generals to open season on the road with Talladega

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The LSUA General women’s basketball team are aiming to start the season off on the right foot on the road against the Talladega Tornadoes.

College

Lady Tigers basketball team begins new journey on Nov. 25 vs. Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
After an upsetting five win season, the Grambling State University Lady Tigers basketball team will get a clean slate as they prepare for a return to championship form.

Latest News

State

Results: 55 out of 64 parishes approve sports betting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Parish by parish, voters decided whether or not sports betting would be legal.

College

Jaguars picked to finish second, Shivers and Bradford selected on Preseason All-Conference Team

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Southern University redshirt senior guard Ahsante Shivers and graduate senior guard Micah Bradford were named to the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team and the Jaguars were tabbed to finish second, the Southwestern Athletic conference announced Tuesday morning.

News

Pickering, Rosepine battling for ‘Big Dog Jug’ named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST
The game between the Rosepine Eagles and the Pickering Red Devils has been selected as the Week 6 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

Sports

LSUA’s Adebutu shines in home-opening win over Dallas Christian

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The LSUA Generals missed out on their chance to compete in the NAIA National Tournament due to the pandemic, which made them much hungrier coming into their first home game. The Generals won big over Dallas Christian, 108-89.

College

Trojan linebacker Zurilius Swaizer contributing to defense

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The ASH Trojans have proven their dominance on defense, which only gives up 14 points per game, with the help of linebacker Zurilius Swaizer.

News

LSUA’s Adebutu shines in home-opening win over Dallas Christian

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST
The LSUA Generals won 108-89 over Dallas Christian thanks to senior guard Jordan Adebutu finishing the day with 27 points.