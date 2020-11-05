5th Congressional District candidate “Candy” Christophe asking for re-count of votes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a candidate for the 5th Congressional District who didn’t make the runoff, is asking for a recount of the votes.

Republicans Luke Letlow and Lance Harris will go head-to-head in December for the runoff in an effort to fill Congressman Ralph Abraham’s seat, who is retiring.

Christophe came third in the race only 456 votes behind Harris. She said that because the race was so close, she is requesting certification for the counted votes.

“We’re not accusing anyone of doing anything malicious or anything of that, we just want to make sure the count is accurate because it’s so close. Our constituents deserve that. Our workers have worked so hard, and we just want to make sure human error has not come in there on accident and to make sure that the count is accurate,” said Christophe.

Christophe said that they will have a team member at each of the 24 parishes represented in the 5th Congressional District on Friday morning to hear a report of the election ballots. They will then confirm those numbers to make sure they are accurate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.