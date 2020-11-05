Advertisement

5th Congressional District candidate “Candy” Christophe asking for re-count of votes

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a candidate for the 5th Congressional District who didn’t make the runoff, is asking for a recount of the votes.

Republicans Luke Letlow and Lance Harris will go head-to-head in December for the runoff in an effort to fill Congressman Ralph Abraham’s seat, who is retiring.

Christophe came third in the race only 456 votes behind Harris. She said that because the race was so close, she is requesting certification for the counted votes.

“We’re not accusing anyone of doing anything malicious or anything of that, we just want to make sure the count is accurate because it’s so close. Our constituents deserve that. Our workers have worked so hard, and we just want to make sure human error has not come in there on accident and to make sure that the count is accurate,” said Christophe.

Christophe said that they will have a team member at each of the 24 parishes represented in the 5th Congressional District on Friday morning to hear a report of the election ballots. They will then confirm those numbers to make sure they are accurate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live: Election Day 2020 Updates
Robbers target another MacArthur Drive business, APD searching for suspects
Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief, child’s mother & grandmother
Louisiana approves Amendment 1 stating abortion not a right
Results: 55 out of 64 parishes approve sports betting

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Concerns over recent armed robberies on MacArthur Drive
Bill Bridges discusses Alexandria Country Day School, University Academy merger
Congressman Abraham shares thoughts on claims of fraudulent voting
Chelette in runoff with Rubin for Alexandria City Councilman At-Large seat