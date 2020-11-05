Alexandria Country Day School merges with University Academy

After months of discussions and careful consideration, the Alexandria Country Day School Board of Trustees and the University Academy Board of Trustees both voted unanimously to merge the two schools contingent upon final approval by LSU’s Board of Supervisors on December 4, 2020.

“This merger will create an unparalleled educational experience in Central Louisiana—academic excellence stemming from a challenging and advanced curriculum, integrated opportunities that develop creativity and innovation and a faculty that knows and builds relationships with each student,” said Bill Bridges, Alexandria Country Day’s Head of School.

“Our goal is to encourage, support and foster student development from their first day of pre-K until they walk across the stage in their caps and gowns.”

During times of crisis and uncertainty, successful organizations remain committed to their mission and look for strategic opportunities to advance, improve and excel. This merger was designed to leverage the strengths of each institution, streamline financial efficiencies and to create a unified and cohesive education model for students in pre-K through 12th grade that allows the full realization of our mission.

For 51 years, Country Day has been providing educational excellence. We know that Country Day students are leaders in their high schools. However, our historic model, pre-K through eighth grade, necessitated that we end our relationship early, never allowing us to fully complete and realize our vision for each student. For the last seven years, University Academy has been providing an exceptional academic experience for high school students, allowing students access to the wide range of courses in the LSUA catalog and instruction from college professors. The Country Day University Academy will offer the same quality education for students while creating new opportunities for growth and leadership in college preparatory courses and college courses.

Click here to report a typo.