Concordia Parish inmate arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder of fellow inmate

(Associated Press)
By KALB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police says they arrested an inmate in the Concordia Parish Jail for the second-degree murder of a fellow inmate.

On Wednesday, November 4, LSP says they took Tyrique Jones, 23, into custody and charged him with the second-degree murder of Frank Taylor, 21.

On Friday, October 30, LSP says they were contacted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a homicide that had occurred in their jail earlier that day.  After responding to the crime scene and through investigative means, it was determined that Jones and Taylor became involved in a fight in which Taylor was seriously injured. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jones was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail with the additional charge.

