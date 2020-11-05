Advertisement

Dixie Beer reveals new name Faubourg Brewing Company

Dixie Beer is changing its name to Faubourg Brewing Company.
Dixie Beer is changing its name to Faubourg Brewing Company.(Source: Faugbourg Brewing Company)
By Chris Finch
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dixie Beer, New Orleans' oldest operating brewery, announced Wednesday its brewery will soon be renamed the Faubourg Brewing Company. The new name is a tribute to the diverse neighborhoods of New Orleans, as faubourg which means neighborhood in French.

“When my husband and I acquired the majority interest in Dixie Beer in 2016, we recognized that we were investing in more than a brewery, we were investing in a strong and resilient community,” said Gayle Benson, Owner of Faubourg Brewing Company. “When the team embarked upon this journey in June, we understood that our new name must encompass the spirit and diversity of all of New Orleans' unique neighborhoods. The Faubourg Brewing Company is a celebration of our city, our people, and our commitment to New Orleans. Our investments in New Orleans East will continue, and bringing jobs and economic opportunity to our community will remain at the forefront.”

Over the past several months, the brewery has engaged with hundreds of New Orleanians, including beer drinkers, hospitality workers, culture bearers, local historians, among others, to participate in the rebranding process. Just last month, the brewery enlisted the public’s help, receiving over 5,400 online submissions of names they believed represented the community and culture of New Orleans.

“We took a deliberate approach to the name retirement and rebranding process. We have a tremendous amount of respect for our customers and the countless good memories that our products have helped to create since 1907. Throughout this project, there were brand name suggestions that kept coming up in conversations with our team as well as the community, and one of them was Faubourg,” said Jim Birch, General Manager.

The brewery proactively decided after very productive conversations with leaders of our Black and Brown communities to retire the name “Dixie” this past June. This decision was made while our nation continues to have critical conversations about social justice issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of Black and Brown communities.

While the brewery ramps up this new brand, customers can expect to see the new Faubourg Beer on shelves and taps in early 2021. Until then, products remain available under the Dixie brand.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse is here to serve Cenla

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse provides food, clothing, counseling and spiritual support.

State

Gov. Edwards can renew virus rules, at least for now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Louisiana judge won’t stop Gov. John Bel Edwards from renewing his COVID-19 restrictions amid a legal feud with House Republicans over the rules.

News

Lance Harris discusses upcoming runoff with Luke Letlow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Two Republicans made the runoff for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District. Luke Letlow and Alexandria State Rep. Lance Harris will go head to head this December to fill Rep. Ralph Abraham's seat.

News

Congressman Johnson re-elected for 4th Congressional District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
From last night's election, Congressman Mike Johnson won re-election soundly for the 4th Congressional District.

Latest News

State

Results: 55 out of 64 parishes approve sports betting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Parish by parish, voters decided whether or not sports betting would be legal.

News

Most of Cenla approves sports betting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
You may soon be able to bet on your favorite sports team. Most of the state and Cenla approved sports betting but it could be some time before you can cash in.

News

Breaking down Alexandria City Council races

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council race was one that we were keeping a close eye on for Election Night and we saw a few shake-ups. Dylan Domangue breaks down the results.

News

Chuck Fowler wins re-election for Alexandria City Council District 5

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Chuck Fowler won re-election for his seat as Alexandria City Councilman for District 5 on Election Night.

News

Marshal Jerome Hopewell wins Alexandria City Marshal's race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Marshal's race avoided a runoff last night with Marshal Jerome Hopewell getting 51 percent of the vote.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates