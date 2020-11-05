Dixie Beer reveals new name Faubourg Brewing Company

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dixie Beer, New Orleans' oldest operating brewery, announced Wednesday its brewery will soon be renamed the Faubourg Brewing Company. The new name is a tribute to the diverse neighborhoods of New Orleans, as faubourg which means neighborhood in French.

“When my husband and I acquired the majority interest in Dixie Beer in 2016, we recognized that we were investing in more than a brewery, we were investing in a strong and resilient community,” said Gayle Benson, Owner of Faubourg Brewing Company. “When the team embarked upon this journey in June, we understood that our new name must encompass the spirit and diversity of all of New Orleans' unique neighborhoods. The Faubourg Brewing Company is a celebration of our city, our people, and our commitment to New Orleans. Our investments in New Orleans East will continue, and bringing jobs and economic opportunity to our community will remain at the forefront.”

Over the past several months, the brewery has engaged with hundreds of New Orleanians, including beer drinkers, hospitality workers, culture bearers, local historians, among others, to participate in the rebranding process. Just last month, the brewery enlisted the public’s help, receiving over 5,400 online submissions of names they believed represented the community and culture of New Orleans.

“We took a deliberate approach to the name retirement and rebranding process. We have a tremendous amount of respect for our customers and the countless good memories that our products have helped to create since 1907. Throughout this project, there were brand name suggestions that kept coming up in conversations with our team as well as the community, and one of them was Faubourg,” said Jim Birch, General Manager.

The brewery proactively decided after very productive conversations with leaders of our Black and Brown communities to retire the name “Dixie” this past June. This decision was made while our nation continues to have critical conversations about social justice issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of Black and Brown communities.

While the brewery ramps up this new brand, customers can expect to see the new Faubourg Beer on shelves and taps in early 2021. Until then, products remain available under the Dixie brand.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.