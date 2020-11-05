East Baton Rouge Parish Metro council fails to pass $5 million settlement for Sterling family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has failed once again to pass the $5 million settlement.

The council previously failed to pass a $5 million judgment for Sterling’s family in the wrongful death lawsuit against the city and other parties.

At first there was a motion to delay the vote until a later date by Metro Councilwoman Jennifer Racca of District 12, that failed.

And then finally when it was time for councilmembers to cast their ballots, that failed as well by one vote, 6-5.

“It’s really frustrating, but I think it’s more frustrating because I just don’t think the parish attorney is doing what is necessary to move this ahead,” said Chauna Banks, Councilwoman for District 2.

Some members of the public made their stance known about the large amount of money possibly going towards the family of sterling, who was killed back in 2016 by BRPD former officer Blaine Salamoni.

“People made mistakes. Alton Sterling made one, Blane Salamoni made one. But we shouldn’t be held responsible for $5 million,” said one citizen during the public comment section of the meeting.

“Not only is he (Sterling) an innocent victim but so are his children. I think a $5 million settlement for the loss of their father is just,” said a professor brought in to speak by Chauna Banks.

If a settlement like this would ever pass Metro Council, the Sterling family would get $1 million per year over the next 5 years.

That money would come out of the City-Parish’s insurance reserve funds.

“We are self insured. So there is money put aside for litigation such as this. When we first started this process there was $20 million, as the finance director indicated now there’s about $18 million,” said Banks.

Councilmembers had many questions about the case and where it stands itself.

“If we approve this tonight, what happens if claims review rejects it. It’s just mute?” questioned Dwight Hudson, councilman for District 9.

“It’s high time that the council members, that have dealt with this for the longest period of time, which is all 12 of us, are ready to move forward,” said Lamont Cole, councilman for District 7.

Unless the metro council ever comes back and tries to come up with a settlement number once again, this ordeal will probably have to be decided in court.

Darryl Gissel with Mayor Broome’s office told the council on the mayor’s behalf, that this is the council’s decision.

But she does think this needs to be resolved in order for the community to move forward.

But Broome does not really have an opinion on the $5 million amount.

