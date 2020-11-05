Edwards to hold press conference at 2:30p; La. making progress in fight against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 5.

In a recent White House report, Louisiana now ranks among the lowest COVID-19 cases per capita in the country and the lowest covid-positive rate of any southern state. A stark difference from the chart-topping numbers the state was seeing earlier in the pandemic.

Louisiana remains in Phase 3 of reopening. The governor’s executive order expires Friday, Nov. 6.

Louisiana continues to recover from a historic hurricane season. Parts of southwest Louisiana remain devastated from Hurricane Laura. Thousands are still without power in the New Orleans area following hurricane Zeta. Eta, the 28th named storm of the season, lashed Central America with torrential rains and whipping winds.

Eta is expected to head into the Caribbean Friday and move northeastward. The models show the system reorganizing, with some modest restrengthening this weekend over the Caribbean and the Florida Straits, north of Cuba. On this path, at least two more landfalls seem likely: Cuba on Sunday and possibly South Florida on Monday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.