Advertisement

Edwards to hold press conference at 2:30p; La. making progress in fight against COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 5.

In a recent White House report, Louisiana now ranks among the lowest COVID-19 cases per capita in the country and the lowest covid-positive rate of any southern state. A stark difference from the chart-topping numbers the state was seeing earlier in the pandemic.

Louisiana remains in Phase 3 of reopening. The governor’s executive order expires Friday, Nov. 6.

Louisiana continues to recover from a historic hurricane season. Parts of southwest Louisiana remain devastated from Hurricane Laura. Thousands are still without power in the New Orleans area following hurricane Zeta. Eta, the 28th named storm of the season, lashed Central America with torrential rains and whipping winds.

Eta is expected to head into the Caribbean Friday and move northeastward. The models show the system reorganizing, with some modest restrengthening this weekend over the Caribbean and the Florida Straits, north of Cuba. On this path, at least two more landfalls seem likely: Cuba on Sunday and possibly South Florida on Monday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live: Election Day 2020 Updates
Louisiana approves Amendment 1 stating abortion not a right
Results: 55 out of 64 parishes approve sports betting
Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief, child’s mother & grandmother
The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish Metro council fails to pass $5 million settlement for Sterling family
Alexandria Country Day School merges with University Academy
Robbers target another MacArthur Drive business, APD searching for suspects
Will Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions expire Friday?
Pledge Kids 11/05/2020