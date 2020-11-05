Gov. Edwards can renew virus rules, at least for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge won’t stop Gov. John Bel Edwards from renewing his COVID-19 restrictions amid a legal feud with House Republicans over the rules.

Judge William Morvant refused on Wednesday to issue a temporary restraining order that would keep the Democratic governor from continuing the statewide mask mandate, business restrictions and crowd size limits that expire Friday.

Morvant instead set a Nov. 12 hearing date to hear arguments in the lawsuit over the restrictions.

Attorney General Jeff Landry is representing the House Republicans who have sought to nullify the emergency order. He asked the judge to keep Edwards from reissuing the COVID-19 rules.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.