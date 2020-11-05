Class 4A Tioga Indians eye first 5A win this season against Southwood

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians have lit their season up with a 4-1 record, with only one loss to Brother Martin- a 5A school. This week, they’ll head to Shreveport to face Southwood for a chance to win their first game playing up a class.

“Just like anybody else, we want to get as close to the top as possible," Head Coach Kevin Cook said. "The bonus points from playing in 5A will definitely be beneficial to us this year. It’s so important to win, especially when you’re playing up because it can really elevate your opportunity to climb the poll in the power points.”

Tioga Indians have climbed the Louisiana High School Football rankings, sitting at number 25. In Class 4A, they sit in the top 10.

