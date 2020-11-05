Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A part-time north Louisiana police officer who was shot last month during a traffic stop has died.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming confirmed Marshall Waters' death Thursday in a post shared on Facebook. Waters was shot once in the lower abdomen, beneath his vest, on Oct. 17 in Richland Parish.

The alleged shooter is Hermandus Semien, 27, of Ville Platte. Semien was initially arrested on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

It was not immediately known whether the charges would be upgraded in light of Waters' death.

