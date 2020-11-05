LSUA creating small business development center in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One local college is helping small business owners and entrepreneurs in Central Louisiana.

LSUA, in partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, is creating a small business development center in Alexandria that will be located at the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.

The development center will work with existing new businesses and help entrepreneurs get started.

Compared to this time last year, LSUA Dean Dr. Randall Dupont tells KALB there’s been a 56 percent increase in new businesses, with 72,000 new business applications being filed through the end of October of this year.

Dupont says it’s all about helping entrepreneurs build successful businesses in Cenla so people and business owners will keep wanting to come back to Alexandria.

“One third of our entire workforce is the result of small business owners. Small businesses create jobs and that’s why it’s so important. But they also reflect the personality of our area. Small businesses care about their customers, they care about the local community and they’re a very large appeal to visitors in our area who want to come, stay and want to go shopping. That’s one of the first things they want to do. Small businesses provide, I think, the personality and the service that we come to expect.”

15,000 employees here in Alexandria currently work for a small business.

Dr. Dupont tells KALB the development center is expected to be up and running by January, if not sooner.

