Menard cancels game with Marksville due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Eagles football program have canceled their game with the Marksville Tigers that was scheduled for Friday, November 6 due to a COVID-19 positive test within the program.

The team will now go into quarantine for a two week period.

According to head coach Justin Charles, the team will return to practice on Wednesday, November 18, which is two days before the team’s game with the Avoyelles Mustangs.

