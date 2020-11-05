Menard temporarily moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 ‘spike’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard Central High School will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving break due to a “spike” in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter sent by Principal Chris Gatlin to families, Gatlin wrote that seven students and one faculty member currently have the virus. The school made the decision to quarantine several students as a precaution, but Gatlin wrote that he believes it’s in the best interest to move to virtual learning to slow the spread, effective on Friday.

“This summer we made a huge investment in technology and our teachers have been working hard to incorporate the virtual learning into our daily schedule. I have full confidence in our ability to move to a short-term virtual learning. So, beginning Friday, November 6 through November 20 we will run our virtual learning program.”

Gatlin said there are currently no positive tests on the swim, cross country, soccer or football teams. So, they’ll be allowed to practice together and participate in games with parent approval.

Students will return to campus on Nov. 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.