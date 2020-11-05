No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse is here to serve Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “Drugs don’t discriminate, and we’re here to help everyone,” President and CEO of No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse Robert Williams Jr. said. For nearly a year, the nonprofit has served several community members.

As a former drug addict, Williams Jr. has been sober for 31 years.

Williams Jr. created the clubhouse to help people addicted to drugs, alcohol or anything else they need support with. After starting his journey to recovery, Williams saw the building the nonprofit is in today and got a vision to help people. No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse provides food, clothing, counseling and spiritual support.

Williams Jr. said God is his foundation. That’s why he was able to create the nonprofit to help his community.

“My whole goal for this building is maximum service to other people. That means whatever I can do to help another person is what I’m going to do,” Williams Jr. said.

Anyone in need can walk through the doors to get help. They’re also focused on empowering families, especially children.

“You can be who you are, and the reason why we came up with the name No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse is because every time we would go around town, we couldn’t express how we really felt,” Williams Jr. said. “But now when you come into this building, there’s no limit. You can express how you feel. You can be who you are. We’re going to give it all back to Cenla. Whatever we can do to help Cenla, to make it a better place and become more unified, we’re willing to make sacrifices and do that.”

With community support and No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse founding board members, they’ve been able to provide resources to people in need. Their Alcohol Anonymous groups are chaired by a 26-years-sober man named Mr. Jimmy. He welcomes the group in and encourages them to talk about where they are that day. Williams Jr. explained that a lot of people might be sober, but there are some that do not want to be sober. He said that by having the right support system, people can overcome any challenge.

According to Williams Jr., "When I first got clean, I didn’t understand about being clean. I thought it was about the drugs and alcohol, but it wasn’t. It was about me facing life, period.

Williams Jr. said Mr. Jimmy brings out things in people in a particular way.

“You might get antsy in your seat, but you’re going to start talking because you can start relating to people who’ve been through the same experience.”

Williams Jr. said a person’s past is their greatest asset because someone can witness that a person went through something and they can make it through the situation too. If you join No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse, Williams Jr. says you will get involved in self-improvement activities at the organization.

“We make them feel a part of the process, and not apart from. Feel free to stop by, feel free to come be a part of something that’s different,” Williams Jr. said. “Don’t be afraid of the change and impact that we’re going to have in the community.”

You can visit No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse at 2403 Harris Street, on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call Williams Jr. directly for support at 318-277-0203, no matter what neighborhood you’re from.

On November 25, they’ll celebrate one year of service and hold a Thanksgiving giveaway. That also marks 32 years Williams Jr. has been sober. If you would like to donate to the clubhouse, contact Williams Jr. at 318-277-0203 or visit them during their operating hours.

