Roark: ‘It’s exciting to know we have guys to fill holes next year’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants have been competing at a high level so far in district play, and they showed it in their 52-point win over the Grant Cougars, replacing their starters with their B-team full of freshman and sophomores.

At the half, the Giants led 22-8. That’s when Head Coach Jay Roark decided to give the younger group a shot to preview what they can do.

“It’s exciting because a lot of those guys will be starting next year," Head Coach Jay Roark said. "The last two years, we’ve had really good eighth-grade groups, so this freshman and sophomore group, especially our freshman class, is really good. Now, I know that we have some guys that will be able to step up next year and fill some holes because there will be a lot of them to fill.”

